Autistic Teen’s Musical Talent On Display At Sacramento Fashion Show

By Tony Lopez

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mark Arellano has never taken a piano lesson. He hasn’t read a book of music or had the luxury of having a teacher show him how to play.

Yet this Sacramento 14-year-old’s fingers dance over the keyboard like a seasoned musician.

“Playing piano helps me deal with life’s challenges,” he tells CBS 13 News.

Those challenges have been difficult for Mark.

Born prematurely at 30 weeks and later diagnosed with autism, his mountain to climb has been steep.

This weekend he reaches the pinnacle by performing live in front of hundreds.

Mark is the featured performer for a fashion show that will feature local young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

“I think they’ll like my music,” Mark tells us.

After hearing him play, we tend to agree.

