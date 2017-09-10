HURRICANE IRMA: Live coverage | More from CBS Miami

Woman Posed As Mom Of 25-Year-Old High School Student From Ukraine

(Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A woman will spend five months in prison for pretending to be the adoptive mother of a Ukrainian man who lied about his name and age to become an honors student at a Pennsylvania high school.

Fifty-two-year-old Stephayne McClure-Potts was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge in Harrisburg. She acknowledged lying when trying to help Artur Samarin obtain a Social Security card.

Samarin, who is now 25, is serving 11½ to 23 months in jail for having sex with a 15-year-old classmate and stealing a public school education in Harrisburg. He’ll be deported after his sentence. He was 19 when he enrolled as a freshman using the name Asher Potts.

Sixty-one-year-old Michael Potts is serving two years’ probation for harboring Samarin as an illegal alien. The Potts’ still faces fraud charges for allegedly collecting $13,000 in welfare benefits for their “son.”

 

