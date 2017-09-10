HURRICANE IRMA: Live coverage | More from CBS Miami

Text In To Win Aftershock Festival Tickets!

1140 is sending you and a friend to Aftershock Festival this fall! Happening October 21-22 at Discovery Park!

With Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne, A Perfect Circle, and so many more!

Listen to 1140 Monday – Friday at 8:40am, 11:40am, 1:40pm and 3:40pm and win a pair of weekend passes!

Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

Buy your tickets to Aftershock Festival HERE.

