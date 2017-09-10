Doesn’t matter what team you root for, the Raiders have the best theme. All the other best themes are general NFL Films themes, only the Raiders have one that sends chills up your spine.
The immortal John Facenda gravels into the fray with his NFL God voice, and the rest is history. And as the Raiders embark on a truly unique season in which they could be legit Super Bowl contenders, AND they’re going to leave for Las Vegas, nothing gets you primed for the NFL more than the following words (props to Steve Sabol for writing them):
The autumn wind is a pirate
Blustering in from sea
With a rollicking song
He sweeps along
Swaggering boisterously
His face is weather-beaten
He wears a hooded sash
With a silver hat about his head
And a bristling black moustache
He growl as he storms the country
A villain big and bold
And the trees all shake
And quiver and quake
As he robs them of their gold
The autumn wind is a Raider
Pillaging just for fun
He’ll knock you ‘round
And upside down
And laugh when he’s conquered and won.