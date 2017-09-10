HURRICANE IRMA: Live coverage | More from CBS Miami
Utah Won’t Appeal Ruling Against Controversial ‘Ag-Gag’ Rules

POINT REYES STATION, CA - JUNE 12: Cows eat a mixture of alfalfa, hay and corn at the Kehoe Dairy June 12, 2007 in Point Reyes Station, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah won’t appeal a decision striking down a law banning secret filming at farm and livestock facilities.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office says in court documents they’re not planning to challenge the ruling that found the law violated freedom of speech.

It was passed amid a wave of similar measures around the country known as ‘ag-gag’ rules, including one in Idaho that was struck down last year. That ruling is being appealed.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby decided in July that Utah’s law was unconstitutional and appeared tailored toward preventing undercover investigators from exposing abuses at agricultural facilities.

State attorneys had argued it protected property rights and made agricultural workers safer by barring unskilled undercover operatives from potentially hazardous places

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

