Police: 2 People Found Dead Inside South Sacramento Home

Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a south Sacramento home Monday morning.

The scene was along the 7800 block of Albion Way, off of Detriot Boulevard and Mack Road.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. to investigate a report of two people in need of medical aid. Officers soon discovered two pepole dead inside the home.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are now looking into the deaths and are canvassing the area for any evidence and witnesses.

Exactly how the two people died has not been determined yet.

Investigators say it looks like an isolated incident and no suspects are being sought at this time.

