City Weighs Declaring Emergency At Homeless Riverbed Camp

ANAHEIM (AP) — A Southern California city is considering declaring an emergency over a growing number of homeless people living along a popular riverbed trail.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Orange County city of Anaheim will consider the measure at a meeting Tuesday in an attempt to relocate the homeless and discourage people from settling along the Santa Ana River trail.

The decision comes as homeless residents have set up camp along a trail used for biking, jogging and horseback riding.

Residents say the area has been overrun by drug users and violent transients. Those camping out there say officials don’t understand their plight.

Orange County spokeswoman Carrie Braun says a recent survey by homeless advocates found more than 400 adults living along the trail.

