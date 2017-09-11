Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about Week 1 of the NFL. They covered all of the games and also talked about Tony Romo's first game as a color analyst on CBS. The guys also talked about the Cleveland Indians 18th win in a row and how dominant they've been during the streak.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about how September 11th is never a normal day, and the guys talked about their experiences from 2001. The guys also went over their best and worst from the weekend. Then they finished the hour talking about the updated AP College Football Rankings, and UCLA making it in to the top 25.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about what they got right and what they got wrong from the past weekend. They also gave their "overreactions" after this weekend's Week 1 games. Next, the guys talked with one of the Newest members of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Rebecca Lobo, and talked about her career in basketball, and her experience at the Hall of Fame.

Extra Time

In the final half hour of the Lo-Down the guys previewed tonight's Monday Night Football games, and go over Week 1 of the NFL.

