AND WE’RE BACK!!!: The Lo-Down – 9/11

Hour 1

NASHVILLE, TN- SEPTEMBER 10: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 In Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) )

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) )

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about Week 1 of the NFL.  They covered all of the games and also talked about Tony Romo’s first game as a color analyst on CBS.  The guys also talked about the Cleveland Indians 18th win in a row and how dominant they’ve been during the streak.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 842355176 AND WERE BACK!!!: The Lo Down 9/11

(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about how September 11th is never a normal day, and the guys talked about their experiences from 2001.  The guys also went over their best and worst from the weekend.  Then they finished the hour talking about the updated AP College Football Rankings, and UCLA making it in to the top 25.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrinee Rebecca Lobo speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about what they got right and what they got wrong from the past weekend.  They also gave their “overreactions” after this weekend’s Week 1 games. Next, the guys talked with one of the Newest members of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Rebecca Lobo, and talked about her career in basketball, and her experience at the Hall of Fame.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Extra Time

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 26: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In the final half hour of the Lo-Down the guys previewed tonight’s Monday Night Football games, and go over Week 1 of the NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
