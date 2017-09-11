HOUR 1:
Football is back! Dave and Kayte talked about the Raiders big win in Tennessee, and also discussed the 49ers disheartening loss.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte took a deeper dive into the weekend in the NFL. They gave their best rookie performances, the most surprising win, the most surprising loss, and their player of the weekend. They also answered questions about all the other games.
HOUR 3:
In Hour 3, Dave and Kayte broke down the Raiders win in Tennessee and the 49ers loss at home to Carolina. They discussed how Marshawn Lynch will be effective for the Raiders and what reasons 49ers fans have to be excited.
