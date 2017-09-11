White Sox 8, Giants 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Jose Abreu connected for two home runs a day after hitting for the cycle, leading Carson Fulmer and the Chicago White Sox over the San Francisco Giants 8-1 Sunday in an interleague matchup of last-place teams.

Abreu hit a two-run drive in a five-run second inning off Giants star Madison Bumgarner (3-8). The first baseman added his 31st homer of the season and 12th in the last 26 games in the seventh.

Abreu’s fourth multihomer game of the season and 10th of his four-year major league career came after he hit for the cycle in a 13-1 romp Saturday.

Fulmer (2-1) won for the first time in the majors as a starter. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed one run on three hits, striking out nine in six innings.

