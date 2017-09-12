Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Monday Night Football, NFL, Samsung, San Diego Chargers, sergio dipp, Ted Cruz

Dave and Kayte began the show by talking about the two Monday Night Football games between the Vikings and Saints, and Broncos and Chargers. They also gave an update on Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson’s injury.

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte recapped the first week of the NFL and looked ahead to Week 2. They gave their thoughts on who needs a win in Week 2, which 1-0 team will lose, how good the Vikings are, and the broadcast of the Broncos-Chargers game.

Kayte and Dave talked about the difficulties of broadcasting in Hour 3. They broke down Sergio Dipp’s sideline report, and did Kings trivia.

