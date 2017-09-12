Elk Grove Neighborhood Evacuated After Possible Explosive Devices Found

9:15 p.m. UPDATE: A husband and wife have been detained on South Watt Avenue during a vehicle stop.
The possible explosive devices are under investigation.
Homes on Heathermist Way are also under evacuation orders.
—-
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A neighborhood has been evacuated after a possible explosive device was found inside a home.
Elk Grove Police have evacuated an area around the 8800 block of Mandalay Way.
The original call was related to reports of an armed man who had possibly kidnapped his wife from that location.