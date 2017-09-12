Jury Will Decide Mental Fitness Of Black Gunman Who Says He Targeted White Men

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Jurors will decide whether a man accused in a shooting rampage in downtown Fresno, California has the mental capacity to stand trial on four murder charges.

The Fresno Bee reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2vSgYoI ) that Kori Ali Muhammad’s mental competency must be resolved before the criminal case goes forward.

Police say the 39-year-old wandered a downtown Fresno neighborhood and gunned down three men on April 18. Police say that days earlier he shot a motel security guard.

Authorities have said Muhammad, who is black, targeted the men because they were white.

Three doctors who examined Muhammad didn’t agree on whether he could help his attorney mount a defense.

Defense attorney Richard Beshwate says his client suffers from schizophrenia.

He says if jurors agree, Muhammad will be treated at a state hospital and eventually returned for trial in Fresno.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

