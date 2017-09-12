Mexico Takes Steps To Ease Return Of Young Immigrants

Filed Under: DACA, immigration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says his country is taking steps to ease the return of young immigrants whose deportation protection is being rescinded by the Trump administration.

Mexico Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray acknowledged, however, that the immigrants would prefer to stay in the United States.

Videgaray said Tuesday in Los Angeles that if the immigrants returned to Mexico, it would be a win for his country and his government is making it easier to transfer education credits and created a job bank with them in mind.

He says Mexico will also provide legal assistance to immigrants in the U.S. and lobby U.S. lawmakers to draft a plan for them to obtain legal status in the United States.

About three-quarters of the 800,000 immigrants protected by the program are Mexican.

