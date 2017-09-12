Man Arrested After Woman Found Fatally Injured At North Highlands Hotel

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A woman has died and a man is under arrest after an incident at a North Highlands area hotel.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says homicide investigators received a report Monday around 9:30 a.m. that a woman was lying unconscious in a hotel hallway and a man was wandering nearby.

An off-duty officer who was doing a training class at the hotel took the man into custody.

Medics took the woman to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The man in his 30s has been booked for murder. His identity has not been released at this time either.

Investigators say the man and woman were apparently acquaintances and were guests at the hotel.