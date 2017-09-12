Polish Metal Band Members Accused Of Raping Woman On Tour Bus

Filed Under: Poland, Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Court documents say four Polish death metal band members arrested on charges of kidnapping a Washington state woman are also suspected of sexually assaulting her during an after-show party on the band’s tour bus.

The documents made public Monday say the assault by members of Decapitated happened Aug. 31 in the bathroom of the band’s tour bus after a concert in Spokane.

They were arrested Saturday in California and are awaiting extradition.

Lawyer Steve Graham says the band members will fight the charges and that there’s another side to the story.

Arrested were Michal Lysejko, 31; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30.

Two women say they joined the band’s members for the bus party and that one of them was raped by the four.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch