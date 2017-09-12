Sacramento Kings Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

Filed Under: American Red Cross, De'Aaron Fox, Houston Texas, hurricane harvey, Justin Jackson, NBA, Sacramento Kings

The National Basketball Association and Sacramento Kings have teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for Hurricane Relief in Houston. You can donate here.

Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson speak out about Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Both players come from Texas and lived in or around Houston.

Kings president John Rinehart discussed their previous efforts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey in a press conference. Watch the announcement below:

To find out more about the Kings, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch