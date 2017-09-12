Sacramento Kings Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

The National Basketball Association and Sacramento Kings have teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for Hurricane Relief in Houston. You can donate here.
Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson speak out about Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Both players come from Texas and lived in or around Houston.
Kings president John Rinehart discussed their previous efforts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey in a press conference. Watch the announcement below:
To find out more about the Kings, click here.