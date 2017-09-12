Thunderstorms Hit Sierra, I-80 Delayed Due To Several Crashes

CISCO GROVE (CBS13) – A wet day for the Sierra is causing some problems on roadways.
Caltrans says a big rig accident has forced westbound Interstate 80 to be closed at Cisco Grove. The road is wet in the area, but authorities have not given a specific reason for the crash.
Hail storms have been reported around the same time as the crash.
Several other crashes along I-80 are delaying traffic, according to Caltrans. The roads are wet and slick, Caltrans says, so drivers should be extra careful when coming through the area.
More thunderstorms are expected in the Sierra Tuesday afternoon and evening.