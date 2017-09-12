Thunderstorms Hit Sierra, I-80 Delayed Due To Several Crashes

Filed Under: Cisco Grove, Placer County

CISCO GROVE (CBS13) – A wet day for the Sierra is causing some problems on roadways.

Caltrans says a big rig accident has forced westbound Interstate 80 to be closed at Cisco Grove. The road is wet in the area, but authorities have not given a specific reason for the crash.

Hail storms have been reported around the same time as the crash.

Several other crashes along I-80 are delaying traffic, according to Caltrans. The roads are wet and slick, Caltrans says, so drivers should be extra careful when coming through the area.

More thunderstorms are expected in the Sierra Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch