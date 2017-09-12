Filed Under:Beth Mowins, David Johsnon, MLB, NBA, NFC, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals scores a touchdown on a four-yard rush against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi\'s Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s Monday Night Football games.  The guys also talked about the injury to Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson’s injury, and what it means for the Cardinals season.  The guys finished the hour with baseball and the Indians 19th straight win, and the Dodgers 11th straight loss.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start a news segment, One Small Thought, where the guys break down the NFC.  Next, the guys talked about the new iPhone, and the type of people who have to get the newest phone immediately.  The guys also talked about the Lakers retiring both of Kobe’s numbers this year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 11: Rex Ryan (L) and Beth Mowins (C), the first woman in 30 years to call an NFL game on TV, in the ESPN broadcast booth during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their winners and losers from Week 1 of the NFL.  The guys also previewed next week’s games, and who will rebound from Week 1 losses. They also talked about last night’s Monday Night Football broadcast with Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

