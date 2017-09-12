Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s Monday Night Football games. The guys also talked about the injury to Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson’s injury, and what it means for the Cardinals season. The guys finished the hour with baseball and the Indians 19th straight win, and the Dodgers 11th straight loss. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start a news segment, One Small Thought, where the guys break down the NFC. Next, the guys talked about the new iPhone, and the type of people who have to get the newest phone immediately. The guys also talked about the Lakers retiring both of Kobe’s numbers this year. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their winners and losers from Week 1 of the NFL. The guys also previewed next week’s games, and who will rebound from Week 1 losses. They also talked about last night’s Monday Night Football broadcast with Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

