Win Kings Row Tickets To This Year’s Home Opener!

1140 is hooking you up with a pair of Kings Row tickets to this year’s home opener! Listen to The Drive in the morning every Tuesday and Thursday and play our Sacramento Kings trivia to win lower level seats and qualify for the Kings Row grand prize!

You can also text in and enter to win the Kings Row seats at participating Rite Aid locations!

Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 441140 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

Buy your Sacramento Kings tickets HERE!

And find all the participating Rite Aid locations below!

720 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

2700 Oro Dam Blvd E, Oroville

1590 Butte House Rd, Yuba City

855 Mono Way, Sonora

420 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

10570 Twin Cities Rd, Galt

295 W Main St, Woodland

1021 Bridge St, Colusa

220 W East Ave, Chico

4300 Elverta Rd, Antelope

2805 Bell Rd, Auburn

4221 Norwood Ave, Sacramento

6007 Clark Rd, Paradise

14155 Lakeridge Cir, Magalia

4004 Foothills Blvd, Roseville

980 Florin Rd, Sacramento

1449 E F St Ste 102, Oakdale

599 E Valpico Rd, Tracy

31 Fair Ln, Placerville

1300 W F St, Oakdale

446 Roseville Sq, Roseville

7211 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

6661 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights

1220 Broadway, Placerville

3101 Green Valley Rd, Shingle Springs

8368 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Sacramento

5610 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

1710 California St, Escalon

526 E Bidwell St, Folsom

650 Mangrove Ave, Chico

7900 Florin Rd Ste 5, Sacramento

