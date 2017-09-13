3 Children Found Dead In West Sacramento Apartment

12:55 a.m. UPDATE: The suspect, Robert Hodges, has been arrested.

The California Highway Patrol stopped him in a vehicle on Interstate 80 at West El Camino Avenue at around midnight on Thursday.

CBS13 cameras were on scene as the 2010 Honda Insight he was driving was towed away.

Hodges is the husband of the woman living at the apartment, but his relationship to the three deceased children is unknown at this time.

.@WestSacPoliceDe announces arrest of Robert Hodges, stopped on EB I-80 at West El Camino in Sacramento. Taken into custody w/out incident. — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 14, 2017

—-

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three children are dead after a reported domestic violence incident in a West Sacramento apartment.

WestSacPD: first call for service came from inside family apartment as domestic abuse at 9:33pm. 2nd call shortly after reported homicide. — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 14, 2017

The incident happened at The Timbers apartments in West Sacramento near Jefferson Boulevard.

Three children were found dead in the apartment when investigators arrived. Police are investigating the matter as a domestic violence incident.

Heartbreaking scene leaving WestSacPD and FF rattled. Another briefing expected at 12:30am — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 14, 2017

The suspect in this case is Robert Hodges, age 33, of West Sacramento. Police are working on releasing a photo and vehicle description as the night goes on.