Off-Duty Deputy Shoots Man After Road-Rage Incident

Filed Under: Antioch, road rage

ANTIOCH (AP) — Antioch police say an off-duty deputy shot a man who targeted him and his female passenger after a road-rage incident.

Sgt. John Fortner tells the East Bay Times  the female passenger had reported to police before the Tuesday shooting that a car was chasing them and had repeatedly run into their car. According to Fortner, the man approached the deputy’s car with a tire jack in hand after the two vehicles had stopped. Fortner says the deputy shot the man once before he ran away.

Police tracked down the man and had him transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was later arrested.

Police have not identified the man or the deputy involved, but say the deputy is not from a Contra Costa County agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

