CBS Local — What do you get when you combine selfies of good-looking police officers and calendars? The answer is a perfect recipe for hurricane relief fundraising.

As Hurricane Irma was approaching Florida, the Gainesville Police Department posted a selfie of three officers preparing for the storm.

The Facebook post of Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering quickly went viral as many people swooned over the handsome policemen. Comments have been pouring in from the officers’ newest fans.

“The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature…” one comment said.

“Not even all the water dropped by Harvey and Irma combined could quench the thirst this posts [sic] comments,” another person wrote.

With all the lusty attention the selfie brought, Gainesville police quickly updated the post to announce the department would be creating a calendar featuring more of their attractive boys in blue.

“There WILL be a calendar,” Gainesville police proclaimed. “We are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida,” they added.

The department also took the time to tease their new following with pictures of other handsome first responders. Those pictures have already been flooded with comments from love-struck women all over the country.

One Facebook fan quickly noted a perfect addition for the pin-up boys, “do a calendar, add puppies and I’m pretty sure we can rebuild Texas and Florida.”