California Lawmakers Back Bill Expanding Elderly Parole

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers have sent Gov. Jerry Brown legislation to free more elderly inmates.
Federal judges in 2014 ordered California to consider releasing inmates age 60 or older who have served at least 25 years in prison.
AB1448 by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego would lock the federal court order into law.
The Assembly approved the measure Wednesday during a flurry of action before the session ends.
Some lawmakers say parole officials aren’t freeing enough older inmates who are less likely to commit new crimes and may no longer be physically able to do so. Opponents say some inmates may never be too old for prison.
Death row and other no-parole inmates are excluded under the federal court order. Weber’s bill additionally excludes cop killers and third-strike career criminals.
