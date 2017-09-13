‘Get Out Soon:’ Racist Note Left On Door Of Elk Grove Hair Salon

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A popular hair salon in Elk Grove is now at the center of a hate crime investigation after a disturbing note was left on the front door.

The note threatened employees and was full of derogatory language, reading “You f—– blacks cause too much damage. Your (sp) a f—– eyesore to this town! Get out soon.”

Sharie Thompson, the owner of Dream Girls Fine Hair Imports and Salon, says there have been verbal threats before, but not a letter like this.

“We’re staying, and my business is staying here, and we’re going to fight and we are not going to tolerate the hate now; we are not going to tolerate people coming to my door and opening it up; That’s why I have a lock here now, to keep them out. I just want to make sure Elk Grove stands with me,” she said.

She’s been on the block for more than 12 years and can’t believe anyone could be so hateful.

Detectives are actively investigating the letter as a hate crime.