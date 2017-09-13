ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Neighbors were forced to evacuate on Tuesday night after police found explosive devices inside an Elk Grove home.
“The police had said something about a pipe bomb,” said Tamara Henthorn.
That’s what police told her when they forced her and dozens of her neighbors to evacuate from their homes, Tuesday night.
“This is one of the best neighborhoods in Elk Grove,” said Sharon Anderson of the neighborhood watch.
What neighbors describe as a peaceful Elk Grove neighborhood on the 8800 block of Mandalay Way, was taped off as bomb squad teams entered, searching for live explosives inside a home.
“You’d literally had live explosive devices inside a residential area,” said Elk Grove Police Public Information Officer Chris Trimm.
He says the investigation started when someone called 911 about an armed man who possibly kidnapped his wife.
“It was a call where we needed to check on the welfare of the wife. Check the residence for any weapons,” he said.
Instead of weapons, investigators say they found two live bombs and ammunition.
Police arrested 47-year-old Edward Henderson. Officers stopped him a few hours later during a traffic stop with his wife. They say he didn’t kidnap her, after all. But they arrested Henderson on suspicion of making improvised explosive devices.
“I feel bad for the parents,” said Henthorn.
Back at the home police searched, Henderson’s parents told us he’s a hard -working family man and just started a job doing drilling work for power lines.