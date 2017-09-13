Retail Spending Plummets 72 Percent In South Florida Over Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A truck is seen on its side after being blown over as Hurricane Irma passed through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma, which first made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Hurricane Irma sent retail spending in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach area down more than 72 percent over a three-day period, according to one payment technology company.

First Data Corp., which tracks online and in-store payments on debit and credit cards, said that overall spending, which includes building materials, gas, food and hotels, fell more than 57 percent in the Sept. 8-10 period, compared to a year ago.

First Data’s Rishi Chhabra says the spending patterns were more magnified than with Harvey, which hit the Houston area late last month, because Irma affected more densely populated areas. Still unclear is how much of the downturn retailers may recoup.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch