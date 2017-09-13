LINKs: Walmart hiring for 300 positions at new store | Road closures in Elk Grove this weekend

Indy Car Drivers Test Skill On California Highway Patrol Track

By Tony Lopez

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some heavy-duty star-power came to the California Highway Patrol Academy in West Sacramento on Wednesday.

Real-life pro drivers in the Indy Car series.

Nevada City’s own Alexander Rossi and his fellow driver Conor Daly took some CHP cars for a spin on a track designed to fine-tune the driving skills of cadets and officers.

The goal was to highlight the fact that even pro drivers need to stay in control behind the wheel.

Daly told us before his drive, “It’s an important thing to keep in mind, and it’s important to remind especially young people that driving is not an easy thing—it does seem easy at times and boring at times, but you got to always be in control.”

Alexander Rossi echoed that sentiment, telling us the “skid pan” track was challenging. “You have to go pretty slow back there,” Rossi tells us, “There’s like a hairpin, and I was being a bit too aggressive in the beginning.”

Both men were headed to Sonoma for this weekend’s big Indy Car season finale.

