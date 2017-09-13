NOON LINK: New eyewear shop in Sacramento

Kings Round Table: The Drive 9/13

HOUR 1: 

Dave and Kayte kicked off the show with discussions about Cardinals running back David Johnson, the Indians’ 20-game winning streak, and some memories of the early-2000s Kings teams.

HOUR 2: 

In Hour 2, Dave and Kayte talked about Ravens running back Danny Woodhead’s injury and went over the Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees and why Terrell Owens should be in. Fred Segal of Old Takes Exposed on Twitter joined the show at the end of the hour.

HOUR 3:

Vlade Divac, Doug Christie, Peja Stojakovic and Bobby Jackson all joined Dave and Kayte to talk about their time together in Sacramento.

