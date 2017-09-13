Oakland A’s Announce Free Admission To 2018 Game Vs. White Sox

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Athletics playing in Oakland. Since moving forward after being the Kansas City Athletics, the Swingin’ A’s won three back-to-back World Series titles and another in 1989 in a sweep over their Bay Area rival Giants.

The team is historic to say the least. They even made a movie about it (“Moneyball”)

On Tuesday, MLB released the Oakland A’s 2018 season schedule, with one game being a surprise for fans: a free game for all!

Dance through the 50th anniversary schedule! Check out the Oakland A's 2018 schedule, which includes a free game. https://t.co/2YxCYfvjxQ pic.twitter.com/yUPM11Vhzi — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 12, 2017

On April 17 against the Chicago White Sox, which is 50 years to the day after they first played in the stadium following a move from Kansas City, the Athletics will offer a free admission game that is apparently one of the first of its kind.

Mercury News’ John Becker reported that season tickets holders will likely get priority seating for the game, but details won’t be announced until a later date.