Oakland Raiders K Giorgio Tavecchio Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Filed Under: AFC Special Teams, Giorgio Tavecchio, Kicker, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Player of the week, week 1

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Oakland Raiders Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio had a great game during Sunday’s match up against the Tennessee Titans as he kicked four field goals and two PATs. His performance gave him NFL’s “AFC Special Teams Player of the Week” Award.

Tavecchio kicked two field goals from the 20-yard and 52-yard mark, respectively. He kicked two more in the second half, a 52-yard and 43-yard field goal.

The Raiders took home the victory 26-16 over the Titans.

This feat marked him the first player to hit two 50-plus yard field goals on his debut in NFL history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch