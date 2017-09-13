Oakland Raiders K Giorgio Tavecchio Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Oakland Raiders Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio had a great game during Sunday’s match up against the Tennessee Titans as he kicked four field goals and two PATs. His performance gave him NFL’s “AFC Special Teams Player of the Week” Award.
Tavecchio kicked two field goals from the 20-yard and 52-yard mark, respectively. He kicked two more in the second half, a 52-yard and 43-yard field goal.
The Raiders took home the victory 26-16 over the Titans.
This feat marked him the first player to hit two 50-plus yard field goals on his debut in NFL history.