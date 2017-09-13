Amazon Now Hiring For Hundreds Of Part-Time Jobs In Vacaville

Filed Under: Amazon, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Looking for a job in Solano County?

Amazon has started hiring for hundreds of part-time positions for its new sortation center in Vacaville. The 300,000 square-foot facility will be opening later in fall.

Interested applicants can apply online here: http://amazon.com/vacavillejobs.

The Vacaville center will be the online retailer’s fifth facility in Northern California. Sacramento and Stockton are among the cities getting new Amazon facilities.

Applications are already open for the Sacramento Amazon warehouse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch