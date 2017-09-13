Amazon Now Hiring For Hundreds Of Part-Time Jobs In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Looking for a job in Solano County?
Amazon has started hiring for hundreds of part-time positions for its new sortation center in Vacaville. The 300,000 square-foot facility will be opening later in fall.
Interested applicants can apply online here: http://amazon.com/vacavillejobs.
The Vacaville center will be the online retailer’s fifth facility in Northern California. Sacramento and Stockton are among the cities getting new Amazon facilities.
Applications are already open for the Sacramento Amazon warehouse.