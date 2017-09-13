Report: 49ers Sign LB Elijah Lee Off Minnesota’s Practice Squad

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The San Francisco 49ers just added a new lineman in Elijah Lee when they signed the outside linebacker off of Minnesota’s practice squad Wednesday morning pending physical, per Matt Maiocco of NBCS.

Lee attended Kansas State and worked out with Minnesota prior to the draft. He was selected seventh round, 232 overall by the Vikings.

He was waived on September 2 and was signed to the practice squad the next day, where the 49ers snagged him.

Lee recorded 209 tackles and 11 sacks in the three years he played for the Wildcats. He was named Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2015 and First-Team All-Big 12 in 2016.

