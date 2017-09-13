Suspect In Sacramento County Hotel Homicide Identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man arrested in connection to the death of a woman at a Sacramento County hotel on Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a hotel along the 5300 block of Date Avenue on Monday to investigate an injured woman. At the scene, a woman was found lying in the hallway; she appeared to have been physically assaulted.

The woman was taken to the hospital by medics, but was later pronounced dead.

An off-duty officer who was at the hotel for a training class manage to find and take into custody a man suspected to be connected to the incident.

Wednesday, authorities identified the suspect as 35-year-old Lucas Sanchez, a Bay Area resident. He’s facing murder charges and is being held at Sacramento County Jail without bail.

The identity of the woman has not been released.