Sacramento K-9 Reno Expected To Survive Wild Encounter With Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A K-9 and suspect are recovering after a wild night in Del Paso Heights.

It happened on Marysville Boulevard and South Avenue Monday night.

“I heard a squeal of tires, I heard a crash, and I heard three shots,” said Phil Rooks who heard the commotion and lives just down the road.

Neighbors recounted the scene as a suspect tried to ram a police station gate on Marysville and then a neighbor’s, nearly taking out a front wall.

“You don’t see a truck with a gate on top of it every day here,” said Irina Herasymchuk. Her father was fixing up the gate the suspect took out.

The suspect even hit a patrol car, and police fired back. The suspect has been shot several times in his lower extremities, but he managed to get away and even fought off the K9 who police said was stabbed.

“The suspect confronted an individual in his front yard and assaulted him with a metal pipe,” police said.

A homeowner unsuspecting of the scene around the corner was confronted by the suspect, who he said demanded a ride.

“I looked down at him and saw there was blood on his hand and knew something was up, so I refused to give him a ride,” said Daniel Federwitz who lives down the road.

He said the suspect attacked him and he fought back.

“Every time I hit him, it didn’t even faze him,” he said.

The suspect then tried to steal Federwitz’s car, but officers showed up.

“They got here, right at the right time,” he said.

While Federwitz suffered only a few bumps and bruises, the K-9 needed surgery.

Reno was taken to a vet but is going to make it, and police said he would be back on the job in just a few weeks.

It’s a relief for these neighbors who were terrorized by the suspect.

“I’m glad Reno is ok. Anytime somebody is hurt, especially in our law enforcement community, it’s a hard thing,” Rook said.

As of Tuesday night, the suspect was in critical condition, but stable. Charges and arrest will be made after he is released from the hospital.