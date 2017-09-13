WEATHER: A waterspout has touched down at Lake Tahoe LINK: Road closures in Elk Grove this weekend

Traffic Advisory: Road Closures Due To Franklin High Homecoming Parade

This weekend, Franklin High School is hosting its annual Homecoming Parade. To accommodate the event, road closures and alternative routes have been set up on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Street closures:
• Coop Drive between Amyjen Ct and Franklin High Road
• Northbound Franklin High Road to Whitelock Parkway
• Eastbound Whitelock Parkway from Franklin High Road to the student parking lot
• Elk Grove Police Department will be on hand to assist with traffic controls and detours during the event.

Click here to visit our traffic page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch