Traffic Advisory: Road Closures Due To Franklin High Homecoming Parade

This weekend, Franklin High School is hosting its annual Homecoming Parade. To accommodate the event, road closures and alternative routes have been set up on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Street closures:
• Coop Drive between Amyjen Ct and Franklin High Road
• Northbound Franklin High Road to Whitelock Parkway
• Eastbound Whitelock Parkway from Franklin High Road to the student parking lot
• Elk Grove Police Department will be on hand to assist with traffic controls and detours during the event.
