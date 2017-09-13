by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Alex Smith has made a career out of being an NFL quarterback. After being selected first overall in the 2005 draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Smith endured several years of extreme high and lows.
From various changes in offensive coordinator and head coach to posting a 13-3 record under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Smith has been through it all and has plenty of stories to tell.
Since being traded in 2013, Smith now plays for the Kansas City Chief and boasts a 43-21 regular season record through 2016.
During a recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Smith touched on the dysfunction he felt at times with his former team. He even noted there “definitely was a few-year period” where he felt more comfortable playing games on the road than at home.
He even mentions the saddening Sunday night game against the Eagles back in 2010, when fans chanted for the backup quarterback.