We’re Going Streaking: The Lo-Down – 9/13

Hour 1

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: A Cleveland Indians fan shows his support for the team prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians tied the American League record for wins in a row with 20 in a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers last night.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Cleveland Indians breaking the American League winning streak record.  This led to a longer talk about what records mean, especially in baseball.  The guys also talked about Kevin Durant’s new shoes, and how long he’s “allowed” to have a chip on his shoulder.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 9: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Wilton Speight #3 during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Michigan Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Cincinnati 36-16.

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started with, “One Small Thought,’ and broke down the AFC. Next, Bill Williamson, Locked on Raiders, came on to break down Week 2 of the NFL.  The guys also talked about Michigan Football’s new reality show, and what this means for the “Student Athlete.”  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

NASHVILLE, TN- SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders passes the ball against the Tennessee Titans game in the second half at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 In Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) 

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with Levi Damien, Lead Writer and Editor in Chief for Silver and Black Pride, and talked about the Raiders Jets game this Sunday. Next, the guys talk about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and who they think will next year’s class.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

