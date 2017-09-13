Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Cleveland Indians breaking the American League winning streak record. This led to a longer talk about what records mean, especially in baseball. The guys also talked about Kevin Durant's new shoes, and how long he's "allowed" to have a chip on his shoulder.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started with, "One Small Thought,' and broke down the AFC. Next, Bill Williamson, Locked on Raiders, came on to break down Week 2 of the NFL. The guys also talked about Michigan Football's new reality show, and what this means for the "Student Athlete."

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with Levi Damien, Lead Writer and Editor in Chief for Silver and Black Pride, and talked about the Raiders Jets game this Sunday. Next, the guys talk about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and who they think will next year's class.

