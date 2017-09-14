Manteca Ambulance Service Accused Of Negligence In Death Of Boy, 10

LODI (CBS13) – Manteca District Ambulance service is facing a $50,000 fine after a series of alleged missteps that led to the death of a 10-year-old boy.

The fine was voted on Tuesday night by the San Joaquin County Board of supervisors regarding an April incident that took place at the Lodi Cycle Bowl.

Ten-year-old Zaden Flores tragically crashed while competing in a motorcycle race and his transport to the hospital came into question.

The investigating agency says Manteca ambulance’s mistakes that day may have cost him his life.

“We think about Zaden everyday, every time we’re out here,” said Alvin Webber, a representative with the Lodi Cycle Bowl.

It’s been a difficult six months for the racing community. The Lodi Cycle Bowl was a place where Zaden loved to ride and compete.

“He was an exceptional rider, and an exceptional young man,” said Webber.

But on April 15 while competing in a race put on by the Stockton motorcycle club, Zaden crashed and was hit by another rider.

Manteca District Ambulance service was on site and, according to the San Joaquin emergency services agency (EMS), they tended to the boy within minutes but did not immediately transport him.

“The delay in transport likely contributed to the boys death,” said Dan Burch, administrator of the county emergency services agency.

According to EMS findings, ground transport to the nearest hospital would have taken just 18 minutes, but instead Manteca ambulance called for air transport. It took 29 minutes after the injury for a helicopter to lift off from Stockton airport, and at 41 minutes after the injury the helicopter landed at Lodi Cycle Bowl. At 51 minutes, it took off with the boy and at 65 minutes the patient lost pulse in the aircraft – just five minutes before reaching UC Davis Medical Center.

“If they had initiated ground transport it’s very clear the patient could have been transported to the closest trauma center, which is San Joaquin General Hospital with a pulse still,” said Burch.

In the report EMS also questions why the air transport company “Reach Air Medical Services” took 29 minutes to get a helicopter up. A company spokesperson tells CBS13 they had no comment as it’s under investigation.

“Our goal is to make the corrections needed to make sure an event like this never happens again,” said Burch.

In addition to the $50,000 fine, Manteca ambulance services’ staff will undergo additional training by EMS.

The fine is in lieu of a two-day suspension, so residents living in the San Joaquin County will not be impacted by a lack of ambulance services.