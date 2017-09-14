Fatal Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Westbound 580 In Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS13) – Traffic on westbound Interstate 580 is snarled after a fatal crash near Eden Canyon Road.

Traffic officials say that the roadway there won’t be completely cleared until 10 a.m.

The crash was first reported about 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

Two big rigs crashed into each other, one person dying from that crash.

With traffic expected to be seriously delayed through the morning commute hours, taking BART, ride share, Interstate 680 to Sunol or Highway 24 are the options to get around.

