Cleveland is going streaking: The Drive – 9/14

HOUR 1: 

Dave and Kayte started the show talking about Zach Randolph’s no-contest plea, the Indians 21st consecutive win, and the Bengals-Chiefs Thursday Night Football game.

HOUR 2: 

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte talked about Zach Randolph’s charges, and gave some incredible facts about the Indians 21-game win streak.

HOUR 3: 

Voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the top of the hour to talk about the Raiders and the Warriors new jersey sponsorship deal.

