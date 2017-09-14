I’m not writing about Colin Kaepernick.

I’m actually not writing about anything.

This is just a stupid experiment on my part to determine how many people on the KHTK Facebook page actually read the articles that are posted about Colin Kaepernick.

It’s an interesting phenomenon. Over the course of the last few weeks I took note of Facebook posts and the number of comments to those posts. These are the results…

Raiders kicker wins player of the week: No comments.

Alex Smith talks about 49ers years: No comments.

Oakland A’s pick stadium spot: 2 comments.

Oakland A’s free ticket giveaway: No comments.

Bobby Jackson sings Who Let The Dogs Out: No Comments.

Colin Kaepernicks Frat Brothers Protest 1st NFL Sunday: 9 comments

I counted 20 more posts thad had no comments. Then…

49ers Lose Season Opener: 7 comments

16 more posts – no comment

Kid Rock Rips Colin Kaepernick: 14 comments

Cam Newton Says Kaep Better Then Some Starters: 14 comments

Do you see where I’m going here? I wonder how many just see the picture, the title, and read the excerpt and spew their preconceived feelings on Kaep and move along. People recite the same talking points over and over again. As I’ve said before, its amazing how many QB experts are out there on the Internet. I’m guessing if I asked all those experts to name a QB that had the same faults as they say Kaep does, they couldn’t. They couldn’t because no one else has told them who has the same faults as Kaep.

People’s opinions are no longer their own. Everyone talks in sound bites.

For the few people wanting to know why “ImWithKaep”…

Scott Tolzen.

Carson Palmer.

Tom Savage.

Josh McCown.

Tyrod Taylor.

If you watched week 1 football games you know the “he’s not good enough” narrative is dead!

To the people who actually clicked the article, please play along, don’t acknowledge on Facebook there’s nothing here.

I’ll post a real blog later. This one will be about Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon. Something we can all agree was awesome.