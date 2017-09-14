ESPN Says It Accepts Jemele Hill’s Apology For Trump Tweets

Filed Under: Donald Trump, ESPN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Co-host ESPN2's His & Hers Jemele Hill speaks at the Why Are We Still Talking About This? Women & Sport in 2016 panel at Liberty Theater during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

NEW YORK (AP) – ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its “Sportscenter” host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” and “bigot.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Hill’s comments outrageous and something that could be considered a fire-able offense by ESPN.

The network said in a statement issued shortly before midnight that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she’s acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

In her own tweet, Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.

