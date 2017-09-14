Country Singer, Songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker Donates Archives To University

Jerry Jeff Walker performs, Memphis, Tennessee, May 30, 1981. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) – Texas country singer and songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has donated his music archives to The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University.

The school in San Marcos on Thursday announced the acquisition from the 75-year-old Walker, who in the 1960s emerged from New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene.

Walker, who was a founding member of the band Circus Maximus, wrote the pop song “Mr. Bojangles.” He later moved to Austin.

Walker and the Lost Gonzo Band in 1973 recorded an album live in Luckenbach, Texas, called “Viva Terlingua” that became a classic of the country/rock scene. Walker has since released more than 30 albums.

Officials say Walker’s archive includes more than 100 boxes of materials featuring master tapes, photographs, handwritten lyrics and other artifacts.

 

