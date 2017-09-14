Police Mum On Details After Shooting Following Pursuit

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police have few details about a chase that ended with a police officer shooting a suspect.

It happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon on Summer Avenue.

“It was really close,” said Amanda Nix whose home backs up to near where the shooting happened.

She was sitting outside when the chase came to an end.

“It just sounded like pops,” said Nix, “Loud pops. And then my dogs went nuts.”

Police identified the suspect as Steven Roberts. Officers say he was seen driving erratically leaving a parking lot about a mile from where the chase ended.

It’s still not clear if Roberts was armed at the time of the shooting.

Roberts is in critical condition after the shooting.

“All of a sudden you heard the helicopter and saw hella cars and sirens just shooting by,” said Nix describing the scene.

“At the end of the pursuit an officer involved shooting occurred,” said Sgt. David Baldwin with the Citrus Heights police department.

Witness video shows one man walking out of the home with his hands up. Police say this man was a bystander.

Moments later, officers with guns drawn in tactical positions made a move towards the house.

Witnesses say the suspect, already shot, was inside.

“The scope of the investigation and the charges are still being investigated,” said Baldwin.

Police revealed few details. Saying there was only one suspect who has no connection to the home or people inside.

“Hopefully he heals and get some help for whatever he was doing because he was obviously not doing something right,” said Nix.

Police haven’t said what led to the chase in the first place or why the officer fired his weapon. When asked if the suspect was armed or running away from the officer, Baldwin said the investigation was on going.