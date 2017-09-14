Raiders’ Vegas Stadium Community Benefits Outline Unveiled

Filed Under: football, NFL, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The public has had its first glimpse of a key document in the planned construction of the Oakland Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas that is meant to ensure the participation of minorities, small businesses and others in the project.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board on Thursday discussed an outline of the community benefits plan.

The document is meant to ensure the greatest possible participation by the local community in the design, construction and operation of the $1.9 billion project.

The team wants to kick off the 2020 season at a 65,000-seat stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

The board also authorized a six-month deadline extension to allow the team and its contractors to determine the project’s guaranteed maximum price, which is needed for approval of the development agreement.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch