Hundreds Gather To Mourn 3 Children Killed In Apartment

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds came out to a vigil tonight in West Sacramento to remember the three young children killed in their home Wednesday night.

Their father is facing murder charges.

Outside Southport Elementary School, where two of the siblings were students, people in the crowd held candles and openly wept. A woman sang “Amazing Grace.”

“Just heartbroken,” 11-year-old Angelo Cline said.

Cline was a classmate of Kelvin Hodges and sat right next to him.

Family said 11-year-old Kelvin loved Transformers and Legos.

His 9-year-old sister Julie was a reader who also loved drawing.

And then there was 7-month-old Lucas, the baby.

All three were allegedly murdered by their father Robert Hodges inside their apartment Wednesday night. Their mother surviving the attack, only to learn her children are gone.

“Tonight I want to thank you,” Mai Menzies said.

Menzies is a cousin of the surviving mother. She was among the extended family of the victims at the vigil who stood together in front of the crowd to thank those giving their support and to show their unity in this tragedy.

Menzies shared a message from the surviving mother who was not at the vigil.

“She has sent a message to tell each and every one of you that she thanks you,” Menzies said.

Besides the overwhelming sadness, there is also confusion, how did this happen?

“How could someone do that? How could somebody possibly get it in their mind to do that?,” West Sacramento Project Church Pastor Lauren Zamora said.

Anguish over the unexplainable and a community standing in solidarity, trying to overcome heartache.

Funeral arrangements for the children are in the works.

Robert Hodges had no criminal history in Sacramento or Yolo Counties. He is due in court to face murder charges on Monday.