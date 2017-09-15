4-Year-Old Shows Marvel Cast What A Real Superhero Looks Like

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Spider-Man led Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy into the Golden 1 Center, and the comic book hero met a real superhero.

Jonathan Hunt, 4, came with his own fan club—his parents, siblings, and a few of the caretakers from UC Davis Medical Center and their kids.

Back in January, Jonathan encountered a foe that looked very tough to beat, the way his dad Joshua Hunt tells it.

“So Jonathan was jumping on the trampoline with his brothers and sisters and he just jumped and fell awkwardly and dissected his carotid artery, which brings the blood to his brain, he had a stroke.”

Today, he’s regained both, to a degree, and through a lot of hard work.

“It is rare to see a kid get on a trampoline and get injured like that”, said his rehab physician Dr. Shawna Arsenault”, who agreed he is like a superhero.

“He is, he’s awesome, he works so hard it’s great to see how he’s improved.”

A representative from the Marvel Super Heroes Show, says it has played all over the U-S, and in recent years, Europe as well.

“No, we don’t have a special honoree at every show.”

Which tells you how special that tough little 4-year-old Captain America really is.