Grand Jury Report Alleges Former Mayor Mishandled Boys & Girls Club Money

By Carlos Correa
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The grand jury report that led to the indictment of former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is officially a public document.

More than 500 pages were delivered this morning to the San Joaquin County criminal division.

Silva faces embezzlement charges and misappropriation of public funds.

According to the report, Silva allegedly mishandled more than $100,000 while he was the director of the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

The transcript claims the misuse of money happened over a six-year period.

There is also testimony from a witness, an employee at the Stockton Unified School District.

The district attorney raises a lot of questions in the report. Silva’s attornies say there are a lot of things missing from the transcript.

“What it really does, it leaves you asking a lot of questions. I mean, you want to know, okay so if this was an expense he took, was he authorized? Wouldn’t that kind of be important to know? If that was approved or not and that didn’t’ seem to be a question that they were interested in,” said attorney, Allen Sawyer.

Silva is due back in court Sept. 25.

