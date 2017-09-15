Police Searching For Man Who Tried To Kidnap Woman In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — Investigators are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in Auburn on Thursday.
Auburn Police received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday reporting someone tried to kidnap a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Way.
The woman told police the suspect had grabbed her and threatened her with a stun gun. She was able to break free and got to her vehicle. The suspect followed to the car but she was able to flee.
The suspect is a large, white male adult with a balding or shaved head. Police released images of the suspect and a white truck believed to be associated with him.